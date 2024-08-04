This contemporary Indian art exhibition showcases diverse interpretations of lines

Lines, often seen as symbols of infinity and interconnectedness, have served as a source of inspiration for philosophers and artists alike. Drawing inspiration from these concepts, Lines of Thought — Endless Reflections, delves into the beauty and philosophical depth of lines as fundamental elements in art.
The exhibition features a diverse collection of nearly 60 artworks that showcase the myriad ways in which lines can be interpreted and expressed. From intricate patterns inspired by Indian tradition to bold, abstract forms that reflect contemporary sensibilities, the artworks offer a rich tapestry of visual experiences.
"Our gallery is dedicated to showcasing contemporary Indian art," says Sharan Apparao, the gallery's founder. "We believe in nurturing young talent and providing a platform for established artists to reach a wider audience."
Sharan has been associated with the visual arts for over four decades, working primarily with art from India. With her keen sense of aesthetics and sharp eye for talent, she has always tried to place young artists on the map of the art world. “I select artists whose works resonate with me, whose ethos impresses me, and make my heart sing,” says Sharan. Her extensive network and travels help her discover exciting new trends. Apparao Galleries provides a platform for these artists, showcasing their work to a global audience of art lovers and collectors.
The featured artists in the latest exhibition include Chantal Jumel, Mainaz Bano Khan, Megha Joshi, Neerja Chandna Peters, Pankaj Saroj, and Suhani Jain.
Each artist brings a unique perspective to the line, transforming it into a powerful tool for self-expression.
“The visual language in my art is abstract geometry. My works involve drawings with archival ink and acrylic or gouache paint on various kinds of paper, including rice paper, Lamali handmade paper, and watercolour paper,” says Neerja.
Meanwhile, Chantal’s artworks draw profound inspiration from the spiritual elements of kolam designs, symbols, and mantras. Her creations reflect the metaphysical concepts rooted in South Indian philosophies.
Suhani is another featured abstract artist who explores human emotion through her intricate artforms.
For Mainaz, memory and nostalgia are the major inspirations behind her work. “I create paintings inspired by historical events and characters, portraying my aesthetic desire with my ability and sense of contemporary art trends. The marking method of my paintings is influenced by the Indian miniature painting style,” she says.
Pankaj too draws his inspiration from histories. His artwork is defined by the use of line, which varies in thickness and length to shape the identity of his subjects. Colour and space too are orchestrated to enhance the linear dominance, resulting in art that is both bold and understated.
Megha’s art, on the other hand, is an exploration of gender, ritual, and religion, expressed through a diverse array of subjects and media. The artist blends conventional and unconventional materials, coupled with her focus on critical social themes.
Besides these featured artists, the exhibition includes two other sections: the Masters Room and the Collectors Lounge. The Masters Room will feature works by renowned artists including Ganesh Pyne, KCS Paniker, and MF Husain. The Collectors Lounge will showcase various artworks from the personal collections of Chennai’s collectors.
Entry free. August 6 to 23, 3 pm to 6.30 pm. At Wallace garden, Nungambakkam