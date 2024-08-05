Crux of the Matter

You are reading this either in a newspaper or on a web-page. The process of writing this article involved moving from handwritten notes in notebooks to digital word documents. Highlighting these obvious facts serves to underscore the ubiquity of paper in our world, despite the digital age of screens big and small. This is precisely what ‘Propositions in Paper’, a recently concluded exhibition at Anant Art Gallery in Noida, aimed to emphasise. “Illuminating the materiality of paper and its uncanny ability to adapt to different forms of expression through its transmissive energy. Nowhere in the world is there an art award that centres on a material,” says Sohorpem Kazingmei, programme coordinator at The Anant Foundation for the Arts.

Around this time last year, the Anant Foundation for the Arts, in partnership with JK Paper, one of India’s leading paper companies, launched the inaugural JK Paper Award. This initiative attracted submissions from approximately 350 emerging and mid-career artists. A jury consisting of Delhi-based artists Sheila Makhijani, Manisha Parekh, and Ranbir Kaleka selected Sandeep Suneriya as the winner, with honourable mentions for Sriparna Dutta, Anshu Singh, Rutvi Vakharia, and Debojit Roy.