The wall of memories

For Rahul Dravid, the exhibition was more than just an artistic event; it was a celebration of his mother’s life and legacy. “If anyone had seen my drawings and my art, I would not have been invited. Unfortunately, I never inherited her artistic talents,” he admits with a laugh. “But watching her dedication, passion, and hours of concentration to bring these pieces to life was a huge inspiration for me,” he says.

Reflecting on the inauguration and the retrospective, Pushpa Dravid, the 83-year-old artist shares, “It feels great to see this exhibition happen. It’s been more than 70 years, and I never thought something like this could happen. Whenever I painted, they used to watch me, and Vijay [Dravid] used to come and sit with me. I am happy to see my sons [Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dravid] here, remembering their childhood days.”