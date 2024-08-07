Two unique experiences await New Delhi art enthusiasts starting August 10

Art lovers in Delhi get to experience not one but two art exhibition in the same venue. Check out Past Forward by Anjaneyulu G and Cabinet of Curiosities by Vipul Rathod starting from August 10 at Art Alive Gallery.
Happening at Level 1 of the Gallery, Past Forward has Anjaneyulu exploring the history of the past and forwarding them to match up with the contemporary. The exhibition talks about the impact of history in current society. Through the juxtaposition of objects and vessels, he tries to create a dialogue between heritage and contemporary culture.
The second exhibition by Vipul Rathod titled, Cabinet of Curiosities which will be opening on Level 2 of the Gallery is a response of the artist to his surroundings. He houses his responses in the forms of papier-mache in self-constructed cabinets. With his recent works, he has challenged the conventional use of objects and explored themes like memory, desire, and the unknown.
What: Past Forward and Cabinet of Curiosities
Where: Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi
When: August 10 – September 7, 2024
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm