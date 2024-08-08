Mystery Paris street artist ‘Invader’ glues up new work to celebrate Olympics and delight fans

Paris, the city of lights, has become a playground for a mysterious artist known only as Invader. The elusive mosaic master has once again left his mark on the French capital, this time with an Olympic-themed creation.

Since the 1990s, Invader has been clandestinely adorning Paris with his signature pixelated tiles. His works, scattered across the city, have become a treasure hunt for dedicated fans who use a dedicated app to track and collect them.

The latest addition to this urban art gallery is a running Space Invader, clad in the iconic colors of the Paris Olympics. The mosaic, strategically placed on a Seine embankment, has sent fans into a frenzy.

The artist's representative revealed that Invader aimed to celebrate the upcoming games with this piece. The mosaic has already generated significant buzz, with fans flocking to the site to capture photos and earn points on the Invader app.

André Lavigne, a seasoned Invader enthusiast, was among the first to discover the new artwork. His dedication to the hunt has earned him a place in the app's top 100 players. For Lavigne and others like him, the search for these hidden gems has become a passion, offering a unique way to explore the city.

Like his enigmatic counterpart, Banksy, Invader shrouds himself in mystery. Operating under the cloak of night, he transforms urban landscapes with his distinctive style. From the iconic Space Invaders to pop culture references and intricate still lifes, each mosaic is a testament to the artist's creativity and ingenuity.

As the world anticipates the Paris Olympics, Invader's latest creation serves as a vibrant and unexpected countdown to the games, captivating both art lovers and sports enthusiasts alike.