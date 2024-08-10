This art exhibition in New Delhi brings together several mediums of expression under one roof

Art

Several artists come together to put forward their distinctive perspectives in this specially curated art exhibition by Rohit J Kapoor called The Call of the Mirror. Organised by Kapoor’s initiative Viraya Eko, the exhibition will be held at Travancore Palace, New Delhi from August 11 onwards.

The exhibition displays artworks on the intersection of artistic vision and individual perceptions which allows the viewers to connect with each of them on a personal level. Some of the participating artists include Asha Thadani who sheds light on themes like caste, power hierarchies, child labor, abuse, and the resilience of the human spirit. Suvajit Mondal’s ceramic expertise explores the relation between nature and human intervention.

Self-taught artist Maulik Oza integrates ceramics within architectural and interior environments while Oliver Sinclair uses the lens as a tool of expression. 

While Nandini Jhabua is a patron of Gond Art Projects, Kopal Seth addresses themes like overpopulation and environmental chaos. Khalid Amin revives traditional block printings with contemporary innovative techniques and Rutvik’s artworks are a reflection of his connects with the wildlife.

Khulem Tennyson is a performing artiste while Narendra Jatav’s expertise resonates with his works created using charcoal which blends geometry and abstraction. And lastly, Rohit himself uses multi-disciplinary art to integrate emotional and analytical dialogues.

What:  ‘The Call of the Mirror’

When: August 11 onwards

Where: Travancore Palace, 10 A Kasturba Gandhi Marg New Delhi 

Time: 12 noon to 7 pm

