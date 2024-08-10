This art exhibition in New Delhi brings together several mediums of expression under one roof

Several artists come together to put forward their distinctive perspectives in this specially curated art exhibition by Rohit J Kapoor called The Call of the Mirror. Organised by Kapoor’s initiative Viraya Eko, the exhibition will be held at Travancore Palace, New Delhi from August 11 onwards.

The exhibition displays artworks on the intersection of artistic vision and individual perceptions which allows the viewers to connect with each of them on a personal level. Some of the participating artists include Asha Thadani who sheds light on themes like caste, power hierarchies, child labor, abuse, and the resilience of the human spirit. Suvajit Mondal’s ceramic expertise explores the relation between nature and human intervention.