From the Bandwallah series by Khanna
Art

This art exhibition in Mumbai pays tribute to artist Krishen Khanna

On his centenary, check out some of his works which reflect his changing ideology

Head over to the Tao Art Gallery to witness the magic of veteran artist Krishen Khanna in his centenary year. The exhibition curated by Kalpana Shah founder-director of the gallery highlights Khanna’s contribution to art, abstract figurative art, sculptures, tapestries, paintings, hand-sketches and the iconic Bandwallah series by him among others.

Ramji Lall Ting Ting Wala, Bronze & Patina,
Ramji Lall Ting Ting Wala, Bronze & Patina,Krishen Khanna

Shah comments, “Krishenji’s work is a testament to the rich tapestry of India’s artistic and cultural heritage. It is an honour to celebrate his centenary and bring his timeless art to the forefront once again…The current exhibition is a tribute to his enduring legacy and the profound impact of his art on Indian modern and contemporary art.”

This art exhibition in New Delhi brings together several mediums of expression under one roof

What: centenary exhibition of artist Krishen Khanna

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: till September 3

Timing: 11 am – 7 pm

