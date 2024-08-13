This art exhibition in Mumbai pays tribute to artist Krishen Khanna
Head over to the Tao Art Gallery to witness the magic of veteran artist Krishen Khanna in his centenary year. The exhibition curated by Kalpana Shah founder-director of the gallery highlights Khanna’s contribution to art, abstract figurative art, sculptures, tapestries, paintings, hand-sketches and the iconic Bandwallah series by him among others.
Shah comments, “Krishenji’s work is a testament to the rich tapestry of India’s artistic and cultural heritage. It is an honour to celebrate his centenary and bring his timeless art to the forefront once again…The current exhibition is a tribute to his enduring legacy and the profound impact of his art on Indian modern and contemporary art.”
What: centenary exhibition of artist Krishen Khanna
Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai
When: till September 3
Timing: 11 am – 7 pm