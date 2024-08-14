This exhibition in New Delhi highlights the tradition of shadow puppetry

Would you want to witness a unique art exhibition which traces the history, evolution and tradition of shadow puppetry? Titled, ‘Chhaya, The Shadow of Leather Puppets and Storytelling’, the exhibition curated by Management of Art Treasures of India (MATI) highlights this art form from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, pays a tribute to the puppeteers, and talks about the relevance of the art in modern world.
Shadow Puppetry or chhaya natak is an age-old art form in folk-lore India. It is particularly important from the point of view of storytelling techniques. It employs figurines to resemble moving people and has been practiced in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Orissa and Tamil Nadu.
The exhibition features a collection of figures from Indian mythology like Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana and more. It also has depictions of Lord Shiva with his trusted aide Nandi, Parvati, and even the demons. While making these puppet figures, patterns and designs are put together to beautifully shape up the characters. Andhra Pradesh’s Tolu Bommalatta uses human-size figurines while Karnataka’s Todale Gombeyetta’s figures are masterfully crafted with line, cutting, incising, color and more. They are created from parchment papers with perforations to make the ornaments.
The exhibition aims to enhance the awareness of Indian culture and art forms for all those who come to view it at the gallery. This immersive experience displays the richness of the Indian traditional art and crafts, the handiwork of traditional artisans and the modern use of such age-old art forms.
What: Chhaya: The Shadow of Leather Puppets and Storytelling
Where: MATI, Hauz Khaz Village, Deer Park, New Delhi
When: till August 25, 2024
Timing: 10:30 am – 7:30 pm