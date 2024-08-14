This exhibition in New Delhi highlights the tradition of shadow puppetry

The exhibition features a collection of figures from Indian mythology like Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, Ravana and more. It also has depictions of Lord Shiva with his trusted aide Nandi, Parvati, and even the demons. While making these puppet figures, patterns and designs are put together to beautifully shape up the characters. Andhra Pradesh’s Tolu Bommalatta uses human-size figurines while Karnataka’s Todale Gombeyetta’s figures are masterfully crafted with line, cutting, incising, color and more. They are created from parchment papers with perforations to make the ornaments.