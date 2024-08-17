Madras Day special: The city through colours

Srishti prabakar, an architect by profession, is driven by a profound passion for art. “My artwork focuses on capturing the essence of cities and their colours,” says Srishti, who is gearing up for her upcoming exhibition, Living Heritage in Madras: Understanding the tangibles through intangibles, on Madras Day.
Having been born and raised in Chennai, the 27-year-old artist holds the city close to her heart, making this concept a natural choice for her. “As someone who has been acquainted with different Indian cities, I realised that the perceived identity of Chennai is still built around the architectural heritage or the cliche of temples, idli, mallipoo, filter coffee, etc. This is the madraasi image that Bollywood portrays, and our city is so much more than this. We have such a rich cultural history to celebrate.”
The exhibition showcases 150 artworks that Srishti has created over the past four years. This collection highlights the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, and skills passed down through generations in the city. “For me, it’s also about the memories and stories that have been cherished and passed on. It’s dynamic, ever-evolving, and reflects the city’s history, diversity, tradition and modernity,” she says.
The first series of artworks uses colour to map the city, exploring how different hues evoke memories of Madras and where these colours can be found. The second series delves deeper, using colours in a more ephemeral sense to explore their underlying meanings.
Some of these artworks were created in collaboration with architect and storyteller Thirupurasundari Sevvel. These pieces originated from their conversations during Instagram live sessions, where the audience contributed ideas and elements for Srishti to incorporate into her paintings. Since then, they’ve worked together on numerous projects, including heritage walks and experience trails under the umbrella of Nam veedu Nam oor Nam kadhai community.
"What began as daily Instagram live sessions evolved into a collective, ethical response through art, addressing various aspects of heritage. We've received significant feedback, especially from visitors who found this a safe space to share," says Thirupurasundari.
There are also series focused on local professions, daily thumbnails featuring often-overlooked aspects of the daily commute, a cyberpunk reimagining of Madras, and memories tied to commuting. Srishti has also brought life stories of Madras shared by retired IAS officer Santhasheela Nair, the late artist Manohar Devadoss, and historians through her sketches. Limited edition postcards and prints will also be available for purchase.
Srishti, who is pursuing Masters in Germany currently will be assisted by architects Devika Prabakaran and Sandhya Thirumohan in the exhibition.
Free entry. August 22 to 24, 10 am to 6 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.