Madras Day special: The city through colours

Srishti prabakar, an architect by profession, is driven by a profound passion for art. “My artwork focuses on capturing the essence of cities and their colours,” says Srishti, who is gearing up for her upcoming exhibition, Living Heritage in Madras: Understanding the tangibles through intangibles, on Madras Day.

Having been born and raised in Chennai, the 27-year-old artist holds the city close to her heart, making this concept a natural choice for her. “As someone who has been acquainted with different Indian cities, I realised that the perceived identity of Chennai is still built around the architectural heritage or the cliche of temples, idli, mallipoo, filter coffee, etc. This is the madraasi image that Bollywood portrays, and our city is so much more than this. We have such a rich cultural history to celebrate.”