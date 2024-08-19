Experience the magic of artistic innovation

Get ready to immerse yourself in a realm where art transcends boundaries and redefines creativity as Artix 3.0 graces New Delhi once again. After the triumphant success of its debut editions in Delhi and Hyderabad, this pioneering hotel art exhibition is back with a vibrant canvas of artistic brilliance.
Artix 3.0 promises an unparalleled odyssey through a mesmerising fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms, where every hotel room becomes an immersive gallery, telling tales of craftsmanship and vision. This year’s event celebrates a harmonious blend of indigenous art, tribal weaves, and luxurious textiles, inviting art lovers into a world where creativity knows no bounds.
Conceived by the visionary trio — Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan —Artix stands as a testament to their passion and innovation. Their creation offers a revolutionary platform for dialogue and appreciation among artists, collectors, and enthusiasts. With contributions from renowned galleries like Treasure Art Gallery and Artrise Art, and solo artists including Aanchal Garg and Shobha Broota, the exhibition promises an extraordinary showcase of artistic talent.
Adding to the allure, prominent jewellery designers such as Heeramaneck & Son Fine Jewellery and textile artisans like Aadyam Handwoven will further elevate the event's prestige. Private collectors Lekha Poddar and Ajay Gupta, along with photographer Prarthana Modi, will also grace the exhibition, adding their unique perspectives to this grand celebration.
As Artix aims to expand its horizons to cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata, this edition is not to be missed. Dive into the surreal extravaganza and explore the boundless creativity that Artix 3.0 has to offer.
From August 30 to September 1, 2024.
11:30 am to 8:30 pm.
At The Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi.