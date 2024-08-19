Experience the magic of artistic innovation

Get ready to immerse yourself in a realm where art transcends boundaries and redefines creativity as Artix 3.0 graces New Delhi once again. After the triumphant success of its debut editions in Delhi and Hyderabad, this pioneering hotel art exhibition is back with a vibrant canvas of artistic brilliance.

Artix 3.0 promises an unparalleled odyssey through a mesmerising fusion of traditional and contemporary art forms, where every hotel room becomes an immersive gallery, telling tales of craftsmanship and vision. This year’s event celebrates a harmonious blend of indigenous art, tribal weaves, and luxurious textiles, inviting art lovers into a world where creativity knows no bounds.