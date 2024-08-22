Samyukta Madhu’s new series of artworks celebrates the dark beauty; check out the exhibition in Chennai

A

Each artwork represents a different facet of womanhood. Each character is given a title so the audience can envision their roles in this alternate universe.

The Priestess is an authority in the temple. Her skin is inspired by wet black stone (from a lingam) and we see a chalk kolam on her chest.

The Wife and The Guardian are both shown in vast expanses of water. They are opposites that mirror each other. The Wife represents the hearth, the home, bloodlines and sacrifice. The golden kolam on her chest is a grand piece of jewellery but also play with idea of a woman’s body as a doorway.