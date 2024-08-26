Beyond the spotlight

Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost” (the film isn’t over yet, my friend). When Shah Rukh Khan delivered this iconic line in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, it resonated far beyond the screen — it became a reminder to view life itself through the lens of cinema.

India’s cinematic visual culture is incredibly rich, extending well beyond the projection screens of cinema halls, permeating our daily lives in ways we might never have imagined. “As a nation, we have not been cultivating visual literacy. No country in the world has the visual energy that India does, yet we haven’t been asking the right questions. Every answer could lead us to deeper inquiries,” says Neville Tuli, curator, collector, and founder of the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies.

‘World’s Greatest Mela: Respecting India’s Cinematic Heritage,’ a recently concluded exhibition at the India Habitat Centre, sought to awaken us to the wealth of knowledge embedded in cinema’s visual archives. Curated by Tuli, the exhibition was the culmination of three decades of work in collecting, classifying, archiving, and curating images from India. It offers just a glimpse into the vast, open-access archive that Tuli plans to gift to the public, with the hope of reigniting what he calls the “lost joy of learning.”