Artist duo Thukral and Tagra kick-off exhibition in Mumbai based on the cultural history of trees

Artist duo Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra going by the name Thukral & Tagra open their exhibition, the second edition of Arboretum - Ebb and Flow at the Nature Morte Mumbai gallery from today. This exhibition explores the juncture between the real and the digital by delving deeper in the cultural history of trees. While the first edition was all about the pandemic and its influence, the ongoing exhibition is set against the backdrop of the duo’s travels from Kashmir to Japan where they chart out trees and various associated themes through unconventional shapes. Some of the explored themes include diverse landscapes, stories of conflict, and the idea of home all the while keeping up with the socio-political milieu around us.