From threads to brass: Jenjum Gadi’s Apase turns fruits into art at Vayu, Bikaner House!

Fashion’s favourite alchemist, Jenjum Gadi, is taking a tantalising detour from the runway to the art gallery with his debut exhibition, Apase, at Vayu, Bikaner House. This showcase marks a bold new chapter as Gadi ditches fabrics for brass to celebrate his roots and artistic growth.
Known for his fashion-forward fusion of traditional and modern, Gadi’s foray into the art world features a unique twist—solid brass fruits inspired by his mother’s garden. These sculptures are a tactile ode to the lush flora of Arunachal Pradesh, blending Gadi’s flair for transforming the mundane into the magnificent with a touch of nostalgia.
“‘Apase is a heartfelt return to my origins,” Gadi explains. “Through these brass sculptures, I’m reconnecting with the natural beauty of my childhood and the craftsmanship that has always inspired me. This exhibition is my way of preserving those memories and sharing the essence of what I’ve cherished all along.”
Each brass piece in ‘Apase’ begins its journey from wax molds crafted by skilled artisans and evolves through meticulous techniques to capture the intricate details of fruits and plants. This labour of love bridges the gap between Gadi’s fashion prowess and his newfound artistic expression, offering a glimpse into his evolving creative universe.
Jenjum Gadi’s Apase not only highlights his artistic versatility but also underscores his commitment to blending heritage with innovation. With this debut art show, Gadi continues to enchant and inspire, proving that his talents transcend the boundaries of fashion into the realms of pure artistic magic.
On till September 4, 2024. Vayu, Bikaner House. New Delhi