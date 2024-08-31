From threads to brass: Jenjum Gadi’s Apase turns fruits into art at Vayu, Bikaner House!

Fashion’s favourite alchemist, Jenjum Gadi, is taking a tantalising detour from the runway to the art gallery with his debut exhibition, Apase, at Vayu, Bikaner House. This showcase marks a bold new chapter as Gadi ditches fabrics for brass to celebrate his roots and artistic growth.

Known for his fashion-forward fusion of traditional and modern, Gadi’s foray into the art world features a unique twist—solid brass fruits inspired by his mother’s garden. These sculptures are a tactile ode to the lush flora of Arunachal Pradesh, blending Gadi’s flair for transforming the mundane into the magnificent with a touch of nostalgia.