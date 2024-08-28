On a tribal trail

Against the deep yellow walls of Museo camera, hang pictures encapsulating Naga’s past – of rituals, faces donned in traditional headgears, bird feathers, and gentle smiles. Photographers Pablo Bartholomew and Aditya Arya document their personal journeys in the exhibition

‘The Nagas’ (on till September 18) as they explore the land and their customs from the days bygone.

Closed off in the ’80s, Nagaland was still a mystery to the world. The photographers, during their separate personal projects to the Northeast, captured the traditions and lifestyle of the tribals that perhaps remain long lost. “The exhibition is like a visual anthropology, where people look at these pictures and wonder, ‘So this is what their huts looked like. These were their customs’,” says Arya, also the founder of Museo Camera.

Arya was struck with the idea of collaboration after he saw Bartholomew’s exhibit on Nagaland a year ago. “I was introduced to Nagaland, thanks to the ‘Festival of India’ in 1984. I had read about fascinating accounts of people’s visit to the tribes and visited the land myself over the next seven to eight years. So, when I saw Pablo’s work on display, I thought I must revisit the archives and collaborate with him,” he explains.

Bartholomew’s work on the tribes, however, had family history. The Naga project emerged from the stories of the Naga tribes recounted by the photographer’s father, Richard Bartholomew (of Burmese origin), who fled perceived persecution by the invading WWII Japanese forces in his native Burma [present day Myanmar] to enter India. “Along the escape route, he encountered the Nagas and carried the stories of their hospitality into his new life in India. This planted a seed of curiosity in my mind, and in 1989, I set out to explore the geography,” he says.