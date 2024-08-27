Artist Joya Mukherjee Logue hosts a solo art exhibition in New Delhi

Indian-American artist Joya Mukherjee Logue hosts her very first and solo art exhibition in India at the Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi. Titled, Those Who Walk Before Me, the displays reflect her artistic endeavours, which have been evolving throughout a decade along with some of her recent body of works. With almost 30 oil and water-colour paintings on display, her works revolve around her mixed cultural identity and personal curiosity about the same. It is shaped up with her frequent travels to India.