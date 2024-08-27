Art

Artist Joya Mukherjee Logue hosts a solo art exhibition in New Delhi

Her artworks are inspired from her mixed heritage, memories and experience
In Frame: An artwork from the exhibition
In Frame: An artwork from the exhibition
Indian-American artist Joya Mukherjee Logue hosts her very first and solo art exhibition in India at the Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi. Titled, Those Who Walk Before Me, the displays reflect her artistic endeavours, which have been evolving throughout a decade along with some of her recent body of works. With almost 30 oil and water-colour paintings on display, her works revolve around her mixed cultural identity and personal curiosity about the same. It is shaped up with her frequent travels to India.

In Frame: An artwork from the exhibition
The endurance of mankind, the animism associated to culture, land and nature are recurring motifs in her artworks. In some of the recent ones the viewers can spot inspiration drawn from architecture, neighbourhood, ancestral home, bustling bazaars and more. It is through memories and experiences that the artworks take shape and weave a fantastic story for the audience.

In Frame: An artwork from the exhibition
Beyond the spotlight

What: Art Exhibition: those who walk before me by Joya Mukherjee Logue

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi

When: until September 17, 2024

