AnYahh Art Gallery unveils exhibition ‘ArtNama’ in Delhi

With the onset of winter, Delhi has started growing abuzz with the spirit of lit fests and cultural exhibits already. Ushering in the spirit, AnYahh Art Gallery has unveiled a three-day art exhibition ArtNama, starting today.
With over 3,000 original and certified artworks and collaborations from acorss the globe, ArtNama offers a one-stop destination for art lovers. Participating artists include Ajay Samir, Anand Dabli, Ashok Rathod, G Raman, Kariyappa Hanchinimani, Madhusudan Saha, Nirakar Chowdhary, Om Swami, Sudip Routh, Shyamal Mukherjee and more. In a conversation with Indulge, curator Aryamam Sethi shares more about the exhibition.
Excerpts:
What is the theme of ArtNama and what was the inspiration behind it?
The theme of the exhibition stems from the belief that art should be accessible to everyone, both in terms of affordability and availability. Traditionally, art exhibitions focus on a limited number of artists, leaving audiences with fewer options and often relying on differential pricing methods. ArtNama aims to bridge this gap by offering a one-stop destination for art lovers, especially for those who find it difficult to commute to galleries in other parts of Delhi. Our goal is to make art more inclusive, reaching out to a wider audience and ensuring that anyone, regardless of background, can own a piece of art that resonates with them.
What factors had you kept in mind before choosing these artworks?
At AnYahh, we emphasise curating pieces that are both affordable and aesthetically pleasing, making them perfect for homes, offices and hotels. We steer clear of controversial themes, focusing instead on art that complements and enhances spaces. Every piece is chosen with the idea that it will eventually adorn a wall, adding beauty and charm to its surroundings.
While we’d love to share highlights, we encourage everyone to experience the exhibition firsthand. Each piece has its own story and charm, and discovering them in person is part of the magic of ArtNama.
We are planning more exhibitions, collaborating with top-tier hotels and expanding our reach with galleries across India. Currently, we have one gallery in Dubai and two in India, with plans underway for a collaboration in Boston.
Entry free. December 2-5, 10 am onwards. At Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi.
Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com
X: @MallikPrattusa