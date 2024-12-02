AnYahh Art Gallery unveils exhibition ‘ArtNama’ in Delhi

What is the theme of ArtNama and what was the inspiration behind it?

The theme of the exhibition stems from the belief that art should be accessible to everyone, both in terms of affordability and availability. Traditionally, art exhibitions focus on a limited number of artists, leaving audiences with fewer options and often relying on differential pricing methods. ArtNama aims to bridge this gap by offering a one-stop destination for art lovers, especially for those who find it difficult to commute to galleries in other parts of Delhi. Our goal is to make art more inclusive, reaching out to a wider audience and ensuring that anyone, regardless of background, can own a piece of art that resonates with them.

What factors had you kept in mind before choosing these artworks?

At AnYahh, we emphasise curating pieces that are both affordable and aesthetically pleasing, making them perfect for homes, offices and hotels. We steer clear of controversial themes, focusing instead on art that complements and enhances spaces. Every piece is chosen with the idea that it will eventually adorn a wall, adding beauty and charm to its surroundings.