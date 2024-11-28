Suparna Mondal’s new show ‘Nexus: The Metropolitan Experience’ unveils in Bengaluru

The architectural elements in your paintings evoke a cityscape, perhaps commenting on the interconnectedness and chaos of modern life. What motivates you to portray urban life with such complexity?

I see the city as a reflection of the brain. In life, the way you imagine things to be or would like things to be, it might not always turn out that way. And in a city, you can’t really see the intersection of roads and alleys when you’re driving through them, but you can see it from a bird's-eye view. This is one perspective I try to replicate in my works.

The use of straight lines and rigid structures can make your paintings seem dystopian. More so because you are trying to portray a layered reality of the urban world, have you ever thought of introducing contrasting elements to the structured paintings?

The feelings that these works might evoke—such as a sense of distraught—are valid. I’m not trying to depict something in a positive or negative light. Sure, I could depict something in a softer way, but I choose to highlight my subject—the chaos and complexity of the city—the way I see it. I’m trying to depict the real world, where most people live in areas surrounded by buildings.