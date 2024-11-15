MAP Bengaluru presents digital experience ‘Tawaif — Tracing the Courtesan in the History of Cinema’

How much of history is ‘his’ story and how of it is ‘her’? The more aware we become of the sources of our knowledge about our past, the more we realise so much of what we consider the truth are usually versions of stories by men, often elitist and sometimes, white — at least in the Indian context. These systematically erased stories of how women contributed in shaping the country to what it is today, be it as a queen or as a tawaif, is something that has been discussed a lot recently.

Whether you’ve watched the viral gajagamini walk from Heeramandi on loop or have been reading excerpts from Nautch Girls Of The Raj widely circulating on the internet — you must have noticed the growing curiosity about tawaifs among youth in India in recent times. Taking cues, Museum of Art & Photography Bengaluru has come up with its latest offering, a digital experience, Tawaif — Tracing the Courtesan in the History of Cinema. But what exactly can we expect from the exhibition? Who were these tawaifs? And why the sudden re-emergence in the country’s pop-culture consciousness? To know about this and more, we talk to curator of the exhibition, Dr Saumya Mani Tripathi. Excerpts: