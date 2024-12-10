This exhibition in New Delhi reflects the practices of South Asian diaspora artists

Displaying the works of three artists- Sumryn Gill, Neha Choksi, Hajra Waheed, The Elemental You is a curated exhibition highlighting the practices of South Asian disapora artists. Curated by Akansha Rastogi, the show starts with exploring ‘Earth’ as an element. It delves around the ideas of plants, rocks, stones etc.

Most of the items showcased are long term works of the artists or ideas they have been committed to for years, which find manifestation through their works. While Choksi’s works draw attention to the past and evolution of Earth itself, Simryn’s works are closely connected with the industrial changes in a port town in Malaysia which has been her subject of documentation for years. Hajra Waheed on the other hand paints a beautiful picture of the night sky and its several unknown mysteries.