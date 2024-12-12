In step with the sacred

Understanding the divine

In this poetic journey, the protagonists are deities Alamelu Manga and Venkateshwara Swami. “Like everything, devotion starts with attraction. She is full of love. We start the production with an adolescent devotee’s longing for her beloved’s return,” shares Chandana. This stage is also the celebration of physical intimacy. “In tantric practices, physical intimacy is explored through washing the idol and applying chandan on the idol. Here, Alamelu Manga cannot help but experience the divine’s physical touch,” she adds.

The song Emuko Chigurutadharamuna by Annamacharya in the production describes the quality time the protagonists spend. When she returns, Alamelu Manga’s friends question her, ‘naluvuna pranesvarunipai naattinayaakonachupulu. niluvunaperukaga nannttina netturukaadukada’; meaning ‘Manga planted the arrows of her looks on the Lord and withdrew them suddenly. Hence the tips of her arrow-like looks bear the touch of blood. Therefore her eyes are red. Isn’t it?’

With a ‘love is in the air’ feeling, the teenage devotee’s relationship with God seeps into the next layer, Viraha (separation). Chandana puts the feeling into words, saying, “Here there is knowing and disappointment from Alamelu Manga’s part because the lord is not paying the attention she thinks she deserves. She seeks the help of a sakhi or a friend to whom she cries about all this.”

The audience too goes on this emotional journey with the artistes. “There is a moment in this production where Alamelu Manga goes to a temple and the door is closed. Chandana sings it so well that you latch on to that emotion,” notes Kuchipudi-artiste, Amrita. Calling this an unusual staging as the focus is on poetry, philosophy and the essence of Carnatic music, she adds, “You reach out for poetry, music, and dance at your most difficult times and it saves you.”