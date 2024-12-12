This art exhibition in Kolkata redefines realism and abstraction

The Bridging Culture and Art Foundation (B-CAF) along with The Harrington Street Arts Centre is currently hosting the art exhibition We Live in Furnished Souls. Curated by Nanak Ganguly, the art exhibition showcases a variety of artworks including installations, paintings, sculptures and more.
Nanak highlights, “The beauty and idea of these works hold us in extreme promises to challenge representation as a ‘formidable tool of domination’ but to a redefinition of realism because it is high time to realize we will no longer be restricted by debased modernism and redefine the definition, of realism, abstraction and cultural representation.”
The artists have worked on the overall theme of redefining the meanings of realism and abstraction which go beyond the pre-determined visions of modernism and embraces artistic inclusivity in every form. Participating artists include Arpan Sadhukhan, Puspen Roy, Snehasis Maity, Piyali Sadhukhan, Saumen Khamrui, Sekharbaran Karmakar, Subhankar Chakrabarty, and Umesh Jana.
Reena Dewan, director, B-CAF comments on the occasion, “The artworks are deeply personal and self-referential, shaped by the artists’ intimate visions and explorations of form, space and myth. Each piece invites the viewer to move beyond the familiar and discover something new.”
What: We Live in Furnished Souls
Where: Harrington Street Arts Centre
When: till 14 December 2024