This art exhibition in Kolkata redefines realism and abstraction

The Bridging Culture and Art Foundation (B-CAF) along with The Harrington Street Arts Centre is currently hosting the art exhibition We Live in Furnished Souls. Curated by Nanak Ganguly, the art exhibition showcases a variety of artworks including installations, paintings, sculptures and more.

Nanak highlights, “The beauty and idea of these works hold us in extreme promises to challenge representation as a ‘formidable tool of domination’ but to a redefinition of realism because it is high time to realize we will no longer be restricted by debased modernism and redefine the definition, of realism, abstraction and cultural representation.”