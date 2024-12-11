Kolkata

Delve into the rich Bat-tala traditions with this art exhibition in Kolkata

Held as part of the Bengal Biennale, it is on till December 22, 2024
A view of the exhibition gallery
A view of the exhibition gallery
In a unique attempt to revive and re-discover Bat-tala prints for the modern audience, art curator Ina Puri curates Tribute to Bat-tala: The Tradition of Bat-tala & Other Practices by the Printmakers. The exhibition in collaboration with Art Magnum, which was inaugurated yesterday at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture is a concurrent exhibition of the ongoing mega art event – the debut Bengal Biennale. Through this exhibition, one would be able to witness the beauty and many forms in which the Bat-tala woodcut prints have been artistically and creatively moulded to attain the end result.

A view of the exhibition gallery
What catches the eye is the detailed explanation of the medium showcasing its historical and cultural legacy in the curatorial note, before proceeding to the actual artworks. This tradition originated in the Chitpur area of Kolkata in the 1820s. Interestingly since the artists used to sit under the bat (tree) and work the art form is known is bat-tala (under the tree).

Showcasing artworks from stalwarts to contemporary artists, hangs pieces by Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij, Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, Bikas Bhattacharjee, Chitta Prosad Bhattacharya, and Ganesh Haloi to name a few. Some of the techniques and mediums worked upon includes Serigraph, lithograph, etching, woodcut, linocut, graphic print and more.

An artwork on display
An artwork on display
A view of the exhibition gallery
Curator Ina Puri’s expertise in the field and meticulous arrangement of the exhibition connects the present to the past and explores the relevance of this art form for a contemporary audience.

What: Tribute to Bat-tala, art exhibition

Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture, Southern Avenue, Kolkata

When: till December 22, 2024

A view of the exhibition gallery
