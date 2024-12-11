Delve into the rich Bat-tala traditions with this art exhibition in Kolkata

In a unique attempt to revive and re-discover Bat-tala prints for the modern audience, art curator Ina Puri curates Tribute to Bat-tala: The Tradition of Bat-tala & Other Practices by the Printmakers. The exhibition in collaboration with Art Magnum, which was inaugurated yesterday at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture is a concurrent exhibition of the ongoing mega art event – the debut Bengal Biennale. Through this exhibition, one would be able to witness the beauty and many forms in which the Bat-tala woodcut prints have been artistically and creatively moulded to attain the end result.
What catches the eye is the detailed explanation of the medium showcasing its historical and cultural legacy in the curatorial note, before proceeding to the actual artworks. This tradition originated in the Chitpur area of Kolkata in the 1820s. Interestingly since the artists used to sit under the bat (tree) and work the art form is known is bat-tala (under the tree).
Showcasing artworks from stalwarts to contemporary artists, hangs pieces by Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij, Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, Bikas Bhattacharjee, Chitta Prosad Bhattacharya, and Ganesh Haloi to name a few. Some of the techniques and mediums worked upon includes Serigraph, lithograph, etching, woodcut, linocut, graphic print and more.
Curator Ina Puri’s expertise in the field and meticulous arrangement of the exhibition connects the present to the past and explores the relevance of this art form for a contemporary audience.
What: Tribute to Bat-tala, art exhibition
Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture, Southern Avenue, Kolkata
When: till December 22, 2024