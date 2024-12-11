Delve into the rich Bat-tala traditions with this art exhibition in Kolkata

What catches the eye is the detailed explanation of the medium showcasing its historical and cultural legacy in the curatorial note, before proceeding to the actual artworks. This tradition originated in the Chitpur area of Kolkata in the 1820s. Interestingly since the artists used to sit under the bat (tree) and work the art form is known is bat-tala (under the tree).

Showcasing artworks from stalwarts to contemporary artists, hangs pieces by Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij, Somnath Hore, Sanat Kar, Bikas Bhattacharjee, Chitta Prosad Bhattacharya, and Ganesh Haloi to name a few. Some of the techniques and mediums worked upon includes Serigraph, lithograph, etching, woodcut, linocut, graphic print and more.