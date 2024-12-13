Online-only art gallery Artisera opens doors to its first physical space in Bengaluru

What inspired you to create a physical gallery space in Bengaluru?

In 2019, we opened a small experience centre to complement our digital presence, but we were still an online-first gallery. We occasionally held physical exhibitions at art fairs or cultural centres, in Bengaluru and other cities. In the last nine years, Artisera has created a loyal client base spread out in more than 200 cities around the world. Opening a gallery space was only the next logical step in our journey. While we will continue to have a very strong online presence, the gallery will enable us to showcase interesting exhibitions to the audience in the city, who we believe are becoming more and more interested in art. The physical gallery space will also allow us to create a more immersive experience for our clients and patrons, both in person as well as online.

How would you describe the basic curatorial philosophy of Artisera?

Our curation philosophy is simple. If a piece does not connect with our founders at a personal level, we don’t showcase it on Artisera. If it’s not good enough to be in our own homes, it’s not good enough to be showcased by us. Because we started as an online-only gallery, we have never limited ourselves to showcasing only one style of art. Most homes are a blend of contemporary and traditional, which is also a reflection of the diversity that Indian art has to offer. We showcase contemporary Indian art—be it painting, sculpture, photography or digital art—by over 60 artists from across India, across different stages of their career. We also have a huge focus on promoting traditional Indian art forms that need more recognition, such as pichwai paintings from Rajasthan and lost wax bronze sculptures from Southern India.