Potters showcase their craft at this Chennai exhibition

In a world driven by speed and mass production, the ancient art of pottery quietly persists, proving its relevance even today. The ongoing SAP Market (Studio Art Potters Market) in Chennai is proof of this.
Hosted by Apparao Galleries, this three-day event is a joyous celebration of the art of pottery, bringing together clay whispers of nature and human connection. Now, in its second edition, the SAP Market witnesses artists, collectors, and enthusiasts intersect in an exchange of creativity and passion.
The market showcases a talent of potters who breathe life into earthenware, ceramics, stoneware, and porcelain. It also reflects the growing community of ceramic collectors in South India, offering an opportunity to explore studio pottery in all its dynamic and artistic forms.
Among the many talented potters exhibiting at the market is Ranu Shrivastava, a Bhopal-based artist who crafts stories of tranquility and nature through stoneware. “My work revolves around nature—trees, roots, branches—and human faces that express peaceful life,” Ranu shares. Her pieces, ranging from expressive sculptures to functional bowls and miniatures, reflect her deep connection to clay. “In my childhood, I used to play with clay, making toys and models. Years later, I realised that clay is the best medium for me to express my feelings,” she adds.
Ranu’s art showcases intricate cutwork, vibrant glazes, and a focus on inner peace, evident in her serene depictions of closed-eyed faces.
For Unnamalai Annamalai of Mudpie Pottery Studios, ceramics is more than an art—it’s a spiritual connection. “Ceramics is a medium that’s very close to me. It’s about the five-element connection... you use clay, water, air to dry, space, and fire. Hence, I connect to it deeply and differently,” she says.
Unnamalai is participating in the SAP Market for the second time and recalls the impact of the first edition. “The interesting thing about the previous edition was when people came and said that they didn’t know so many ceramic artists existed in Chennai. They always associated ceramics with Puducherry. It was a real eye-opener for many people,” she says.
Similarly, Rezina, a ceramic artist and founder of Pottery Carny, turned a fleeting fascination into a lifelong passion. Rezina’s creations include mugs, bowls, and décor pieces. Her standout work is a whimsical bubble mug designed for cold beverages, blending practicality with playfulness. “It’s purposely meant for cold coffee or smoothies, and it even has a straw built into it,” she explains.
Mumbai-based potter Pawan Baviskar too brings a minimalist aesthetic to his tableware collection. His plates, dinnerware, glasses, cups, and bowls are sleek and functional, each piece reflecting his personal touch. “They will have my personal touch and form; I’ve worked on each piece with care,” he notes.
As Ranu beautifully puts it, “Potter’s markets attract those who truly love this art form—individuals who celebrate the magic of clay.” The exhibition embodies this spirit, showcasing human creativity, art, and passion.
Free entry. December 13 to 15. 11 am to 8 pm. At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam
