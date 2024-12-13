Potters showcase their craft at this Chennai exhibition

In a world driven by speed and mass production, the ancient art of pottery quietly persists, proving its relevance even today. The ongoing SAP Market (Studio Art Potters Market) in Chennai is proof of this.

Hosted by Apparao Galleries, this three-day event is a joyous celebration of the art of pottery, bringing together clay whispers of nature and human connection. Now, in its second edition, the SAP Market witnesses artists, collectors, and enthusiasts intersect in an exchange of creativity and passion.

The market showcases a talent of potters who breathe life into earthenware, ceramics, stoneware, and porcelain. It also reflects the growing community of ceramic collectors in South India, offering an opportunity to explore studio pottery in all its dynamic and artistic forms.

Among the many talented potters exhibiting at the market is Ranu Shrivastava, a Bhopal-based artist who crafts stories of tranquility and nature through stoneware. “My work revolves around nature—trees, roots, branches—and human faces that express peaceful life,” Ranu shares. Her pieces, ranging from expressive sculptures to functional bowls and miniatures, reflect her deep connection to clay. “In my childhood, I used to play with clay, making toys and models. Years later, I realised that clay is the best medium for me to express my feelings,” she adds.

Ranu’s art showcases intricate cutwork, vibrant glazes, and a focus on inner peace, evident in her serene depictions of closed-eyed faces.