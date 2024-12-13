Visual Memories: An artistic journey through the tapestry of memory

Shiva Ravishankar is set on a remarkable quest—showcasing the fleeting essence of memory through art, turning personal stories into a visual tapestry that speaks to all through the exhibition Visual Memories. The theme of the exhibit, depth and emotions of memories, resonates deeply with the curator. As an artist whose works are often inspired by personal moments, he believes that memories are a universal thread that tie us together. “Most of my art is shaped by my memories—moments with my grandmother, my parents, or even my first attempts at drawing inspired by my mother’s Tanjore paintings,” he shares.
The open call for the exhibit received an overwhelming response, revealing the sheer depth of talent in Chennai. The show features amateur artists, reflecting the curator’s belief in creating opportunities for all. “Chennai has immense talent, and it’s crucial to provide platforms for artists who might otherwise remain unseen,” he says. “The diversity of ideas and styles was astonishing. Even though the specifics of each memory were different, there was a shared sense of relatability—like a common thread binding us all together as people who have grown up in the same city,” he continues.
Bianca Joseph, one of the artists who is a part of the exhibit, shares, “It’s nice to see Shiva’s enthusiasm in creating spaces for all artists. The reason I decided to be part of the show was because of the theme—visual memories. My process is memory and emotion, based as a therapist and artist; it’s also the work I aim to continue doing. We live and breathe memories. Either creating them, imagining them, or reliving them, and somewhere art helps in doing them all at once.”
The curator’s approach goes beyond merely showcasing art— it aims to make it accessible to all. “Art is often seen as something exclusive, reserved for those who study it or know how to dissect it. But it’s all around us, from the posters we see on the streets to the visuals that captivate us,” he remarks. The theme itself was chosen to appeal to a broad audience. “Memories are universal. They shape who we are and how we see the world. This makes the exhibition relatable for everyone, whether they are art enthusiasts or complete novices.” “People always have memories, because that’s what makes you, you. Memories shape your perceptions of things and shape the decisions that you make in life. Memories are a core part of everyone’s life, and there is no exception to that,” he further elaborates.
Although he has chosen not to include any of his original pieces, some of his prints will be on display. “When curating, I want the focus to be on the collective, not on me. Including new works of mine might make the show feel biased,” Shiva says thoughtfully. The exhibit is all set to take you down your memory lane, with Keshav Venkataraghavan, the artist known for his political cartoons and art series KrishnaForToday, as the chief guest for its inauguration.
This exhibition is just the beginning. Looking ahead , the curator dreams of making Chennai a global hub for art. “If cities like New York can be the art capitals of the world, why not Chennai? Our city has the talent, the passion, and the history—it’s just about creating more platfor ms and opportunities,” he says, his ambition palpable.
Free entry. December 14 and 15. 11 am to 6 pm. At Hindustan Trading Company, Royapettah.
(Written by Shivani Illakiya)