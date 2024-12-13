Visual Memories: An artistic journey through the tapestry of memory

The open call for the exhibit received an overwhelming response, revealing the sheer depth of talent in Chennai. The show features amateur artists, reflecting the curator’s belief in creating opportunities for all. “Chennai has immense talent, and it’s crucial to provide platforms for artists who might otherwise remain unseen,” he says. “The diversity of ideas and styles was astonishing. Even though the specifics of each memory were different, there was a shared sense of relatability—like a common thread binding us all together as people who have grown up in the same city,” he continues.

Bianca Joseph, one of the artists who is a part of the exhibit, shares, “It’s nice to see Shiva’s enthusiasm in creating spaces for all artists. The reason I decided to be part of the show was because of the theme—visual memories. My process is memory and emotion, based as a therapist and artist; it’s also the work I aim to continue doing. We live and breathe memories. Either creating them, imagining them, or reliving them, and somewhere art helps in doing them all at once.”