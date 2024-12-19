After the Deluge

Prasad, who has been working in Bihar as a social development professional in the field of water and sanitation for the past three decades, says it was his first visit to the region that pushed him to capture these moments. National news channels go on an overdrive with ‘Breaking News’ on floods every year; Prasad believes it passes viewers by because they consume the news with apathy.

Prasad is also the managing trustee, Megh Pyne Abhiyan, that works on issues concerning resilience and adaptability amidst extreme weather conditions in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. He says, “out of those nine walls where the photographs were hung, there’s just one wall, which the media really covered.

It had a photo of how villages are flooded and how people are in that situation. I wanted to show that there are many more layers and floods are a complex phenomenon that occur in north Bihar every year. It is important for people to see and understand that, and deliberate upon it.”