This exhibition celebrates the rich tradition of printmaking

The regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana boast a remarkable legacy of printmaking, a tradition that finds renewed life in Inked Legacies, Linking Geographies. Curated by Deeksha Nath, a scholar of contemporary art with a background in art history from the Faculty of Fine Arts, Baroda, the exhibition delves into the historical and evolving narratives of printmaking in India.

Deeksha’s curatorial vision is rooted in her dedication to exploring the stories tied to artistic institutions and their impact on modern art. “I’ve been looking at what the institution has and what are the sort of histories that we can build around it,” she shares. This thoughtful approach highlights her commitment to uncovering the interplay between generations of artists and their collective influence on contemporary practices.

The exhibition showcases works from pivotal artists of the region, such as Laxma Goud, who championed printmaking by establishing departments and nurturing young talent. Their legacy resonates in the multigenerational interactions between artists, as Gayathri Dhantuti, a younger participant, notes, “It’s an honour to carry forward these traditions.”

Artists featured in the exhibition reflect on their personal journeys through the changing landscapes of their lives. Sudhakar Chippa, for example, speaks about the stark contrast between the lush surroundings of his Kerala studio and the urban sprawl of Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

“My Daily Routine is a work which reflects my time between nature and the concrete jungle,” he explains. Similarly, Bhaskar Chary’s piece Construction Through Destruction invites viewers to consider the environmental cost of urban development,“My work is presented as a window, which prompts the audience to look closely at the consequences of disappearing nature,” he elaborates.

Deeksha highlights the innovative strides younger artists are making within printmaking, defying traditional constraints of the medium. “These younger artists are producing monumental works,” she observes, challenging the perception of printmaking as a small-scale art form. By incorporating diverse techniques such as aquatint, lithography, and woodcuts, the exhibition underscores the medium’s versatility and capacity for largescale artistic expression.

A significant aim of the exhibition is to challenge the historical biases within art. Deeksha notes, “There is a hierarchy within the mediums of art,” with printmaking often overshadowed by oil painting and photography. The exhibition dismantles such misconceptions, presenting printmaking as an equally powerful and expressive medium.

Beyond showcasing artistic innovation, Inked Legacies, Linking Geographies brings focus to regional narratives often eclipsed by major art centres like Delhi and Mumbai. “People have forgotten what a strong art historical tradition this region has,” Deeksha emphasises, expressing hope that this exhibition will inspire deeper appreciation and research into Andhra and Telangana’s contributions to Indian art.

Free Entry. 11 am to 7 pm.

The exhibition will go on till February 9.

At Srishti Gallery, Jubilee Hills.