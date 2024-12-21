Curator-director Siddharth Sivakumar speaks on the debut edit of Bengal Biennale

A

The contemporary outlook comes when you have ample representation of present practitioners and you are not taking a nostalgic drive with the masters that you choose to curate. For instance, when we are showing Abanindranath or Gaganendranath, it is to show how cross-currents were at play even between two siblings in the same household. While one is inspired by the stories of Arabian Nights, the other finds self-expression in Cubist experimentation.

The Biennale will be on until January 5, 2025.