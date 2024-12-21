'The Forces of Imagination' to showcase almost 100 contemporary Indian sculptures in New Delhi

In collaboration with Delhi Art Society and Calcutta Sculptors, Chawla Art Gallery presents The Forces of Imagination – an exceptional group show of sculptors curated by Shibani Chawla. The exhibition features works by master sculptors such as Debabrata De, Neeraj Gupta, Ratan Krishna Saha, Somnath Chakraborty, Tapas Sarkar and Vibhor Sogani, among others. The curated showcase delves into the diverse expressions of contemporary Indian sculpture, in a variety of mediums such as aluminium, bronze, marble, stainless steel and wood. To know more about the exhibit, we indulge in a conversation with the curator. Excerpts:

Tell us about the theme of the exhibition and the inspiration behind the title 'The Forces of Imagination'?

In conceptualising this exhibition, we deliberately chose not to impose a singular theme. Instead, we invited sculptors to delve into their inner worlds, drawing inspiration from personal experiences and emotions. Art thrives in the absence of restrictions. Themes, while guiding, can sometimes confine the boundless nature of creativity. Here, imagination serves as both the muse and the driving force, enabling each artist to manifest their vision freely, instinctively.