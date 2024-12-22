Every woman’s brushstrokes

Samanta grew up with her family sharing a house with three other families. She spent her childhood surrounded by women and children of various age groups. The household was filled with the sounds of these women—some chanting prayers, some singing while cooking, others rushing after their children, and occasionally, the ruckus of cat fights. The concept of ‘privacy’ was virtually non-existent.

“This series was inspired by my experience growing up in a middle-class family. Through close observation of daily life, I focused on the routines of women who adhere to various rituals and practices while dedicating themselves to household chores,” she explains. Samanta began developing the concept of Bariwali in 2019. “Initially, I worked with gouache but found myself unsatisfied with the results. I then started creating small landscapes using oil paint, which transformed my work and made it more expressive,” she says.

All the works in the show have an extensive use of bright colours that celebrate womanhood. “My artwork predominantly features women, enveloped in vibrant hues. However, they are never just ‘object of vision’; one cannot simply judge them by their beauty or body language. These women may be living their everyday lives, but the colourful surroundings add a sense of drama, almost like a diorama,” says Samanta. Additionally, the colour red plays a significant role in her paintings, often taking the form of lines that represent her connection to her ancestors, roots, and culture, as well as vermilion. Each of her works has its own story. And she spends her time stitching these stories into an artistic narrative.