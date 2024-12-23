Exploring Abstractism: The art movement that redefined creativity

Abstractism, often synonymous with abstract art, is an art movement characterised by its departure from the realistic representation of the physical world. Instead, it focuses on form, colour, line, texture, and composition to convey emotions, concepts, or the essence of a subject. Abstract art does not attempt to imitate life as it appears; rather, it invites viewers to engage their imagination and interpret meaning on a more subjective level. This movement challenges traditional boundaries of art and embraces the idea that visual elements alone can evoke profound responses.
The roots of abstractism can be traced to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, during a period of rapid industrialisation and social change. Artists began to question conventional artistic norms, inspired by new scientific discoveries, philosophies, and cultural shifts. Early influences included Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, and Cubism, which had already begun to deconstruct traditional representations. Paul Cézanne’s fragmented planes, Vincent van Gogh’s emotional use of colour, and Pablo Picasso’s geometric explorations paved the way for a more radical departure from realism.
Wassily Kandinsky, often credited as the father of abstract art, played a pivotal role in its development. In the early 20th century, Kandinsky explored art as a means of expressing spiritual and emotional truths. His seminal works, such as Composition VII (1913), used colour and form as a language to evoke feelings without relying on recognizable imagery. Kandinsky’s treatise, Concerning the Spiritual in Art, articulated the philosophical underpinnings of abstraction.
Other key figures in the abstract movement include Piet Mondrian and Kazimir Malevich. Mondrian’s geometric abstraction, exemplified in his Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow, sought harmony and balance through precise arrangements of lines and primary colours. Malevich’s Suprematism, marked by works like Black Square, emphasized pure feeling over materiality.
The rise of abstractism coincided with broader cultural movements, including modernism and the avant-garde. It gained momentum through movements like Abstract Expressionism in the mid-20th century, led by artists such as Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko, who emphasised spontaneity and emotional depth.
Abstractism has since diversified, influencing various art forms, from sculpture to digital media. It remains a dynamic force in the art world, continually inviting reinterpretation and challenging perceptions of what art can be.