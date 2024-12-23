Exploring Abstractism: The art movement that redefined creativity

Wassily Kandinsky, often credited as the father of abstract art, played a pivotal role in its development. In the early 20th century, Kandinsky explored art as a means of expressing spiritual and emotional truths. His seminal works, such as Composition VII (1913), used colour and form as a language to evoke feelings without relying on recognizable imagery. Kandinsky’s treatise, Concerning the Spiritual in Art, articulated the philosophical underpinnings of abstraction.

Other key figures in the abstract movement include Piet Mondrian and Kazimir Malevich. Mondrian’s geometric abstraction, exemplified in his Composition with Red, Blue, and Yellow, sought harmony and balance through precise arrangements of lines and primary colours. Malevich’s Suprematism, marked by works like Black Square, emphasized pure feeling over materiality.