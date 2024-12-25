Every sketch tells a story at this New Delhi exhibition

Bringing the focus to storytelling and narrative through sketch is Nayan Naveli Gallery’s latest exhibition at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi. Curated by Amrita Kochhar, founder of the Gallery, Sketch to Story aims to re-highlight the significance of drawings, establishing the fact that these sketches are the first glimpse into the mind of an artist.

Participating artists include Krishen Khanna, Anjolie Ela Menon, Thota Vaikuntam, Sakti Burman, Maite Delteil, Laxma Goud, Neeraj Bakshi, Maya Burman and Vimmi Indra, to name a few.

Kochhar shares, “We believe every artwork begins as a spark — an idea brought to life through lines and textures. In this process, sketches are the artist’s first dialogue with their imagination: raw yet powerful, fragile yet enduring. This exhibition celebrates drawing as a cornerstone of creation, where a sketch evolves into a story and reveals the artist's authentic vision.”