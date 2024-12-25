Art

This Noida-based art exhibition draws a parallel between literature and everyday objects

Presented by the Italian Culture Institute of New Delhi at KNMA, Noida, the exhibition will continue till February next year
If you are in Noida, then the exhibition Objects between the lines should not be missed. Curated by Andrea Anastasio and Domitilla Dardi, it is collaboration between The Italian Culture Institute of New Delhi (IIC) and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Noida. This exhibition highlights the connection between literature and everyday objects, which transcend their utilitarian purpose and take on the pivotal role in narratives. It features several historical artefacts from private collections or curated from public institutions along with works by Italian and Indian designers. Some of the contributors include Gae Aulenti, Matilde Cassani, Achille Castiglioni, Riccardo Dalisi, and Kiran Desai.

What: Objects between the lines

Where: KNMA, Noida

When: till February 22, 2025

Timings: 10:30 A.M - 6:30 P.M (Closed on Mondays and public holidays)

