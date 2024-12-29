How Zdzisław Beksiński’s art captures the essence of atmospheric horror

The most dominant colour found in his paintings is the Prussian blue, named after the Prussic acid used in it’s making. However, Beksiński stated once that his works are to be interpreted atmospherically, and not metaphorically.

“I do not want a cross to be interpreted as a symbol of redemption in Christian understanding because I focus on the atmospheric, music mood. I perceive it very musically, every image,” he said.

He has also denied the claim that his paintings are based on dreams. It should be noted that following this philosophy, Beksiński never titled his paintings at all, as he believed titling his painting would lead to misconceptions regarding its meaning. As much as Beksiński denies the presence of meaning in his works, there can be no denying that there are many similarities and motifs present across all of them.

Beksiński is one of those painters whose works draw the audience to the ‘music’ of his work, allowing them to explore the landscapes as what it is and not to ponder with the perception of why it is the way it is.