This art exhibition in New Delhi highlights nature’s eternal beauty

One can feel the touch of legends like Van Gogh and J.M.W Turner through his works which have a blend of emotional depth, personal experiences and global themes. Dilip mentions, “One standout piece is a serene beach riverscape, capturing the gentle interplay of flowing water, golden sands, and sunlight, evoking a sense of tranquillity and timeless connection with Nature. I can still feel the sun rays filtering through the thick bushes, the sound of the river water still echoes in my mind, the rugged paths, and the textures on the stones from the constant impact of the water. It’s a beautiful feeling to know that through my work, I can keep alive things that are no longer in existence.

What: Whispers of Nature by Dilip Mali

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, New Delhi

When: On till January 5, 2025

Timings: 11am – 7 pm