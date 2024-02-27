Exhibition displays Raghu Rai’s captures of the ‘everyday’

Raghu Rai is a well known name in the world of photography. An inspiration to some or a mentor to many, his inexhaustible archives of photographs is not only wonders in capturing moments but also have stories behind them. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is organising Raghu Rai- A Thousand Lives Photographs from 1965-2005, a collection of his photographs. Curated by Roobina Karode with Devika Daulet- Singh, the exhibition highlights his understanding of people, emotions, stories and truly personifies the statements- a picture speaks a thousand words!
The critically acclaimed photographer has been bestowed with several national and International honours for his work. He has spent decades covering length and breadth of the country and capturing the rusticity of a place. The exhibition aims to focus on the lesser-known facets of him from a pre-digital era where he, like no other, has scurried through the nooks and corners of India to immortalise the ‘everyday’ and its unfolding as ‘live theatre’.
In the absence of the digital tools, Rai had then used analog/ film photography and gave flight to his imagination. The exhibition pulls out several captures which have never been seen before making it a unique display. It concentrates primarily on Black and White photography and represents in interests in photographing political or spiritual leaders, and the evolution of his practices throughout the years he served as a photojournalist.
What: Raghu Rai- A Thousand Lives Photographs from 1965-2005
When: till May 15, 2024
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket, New Delhi
Timing: 10:30 am to 6:30 pm; Mondays closed
Entry Free