Exhibition displays Raghu Rai’s captures of the ‘everyday’

Raghu Rai is a well known name in the world of photography. An inspiration to some or a mentor to many, his inexhaustible archives of photographs is not only wonders in capturing moments but also have stories behind them. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is organising Raghu Rai- A Thousand Lives Photographs from 1965-2005, a collection of his photographs. Curated by Roobina Karode with Devika Daulet- Singh, the exhibition highlights his understanding of people, emotions, stories and truly personifies the statements- a picture speaks a thousand words!