'Finite verus Infinite addresses as well as questions the core of our existence

Participating artist Dharshana Bajaj plays with atoms in her work. “Our bodies are finite, but we are made of an infinite number of atoms. It boggles the mind to conceive how many exactly, considering one single strand of hair on my head may be composed of millions of carbon atoms! Surely, the world is not really what it seems. Going by the tenets of Quantum atomic physics, all forms are illusions, she says, adding, “The attempt to fill my canvas with perfectly shaped, infinite dots is time-consuming, but it re-emphasises the value of each moment in time and of every atom in space that jostles and dances with the others around to form this magical, magnificent, mystical Universe of which we are all a part.”