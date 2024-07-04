'Finite verus Infinite addresses as well as questions the core of our existence

“Infinity is a concept of thought. It is the testimony that the intellect can overcome limits and boundaries. Human experience is finite and limited by its nature. Infinite space offers a dramatic rethinking of the physical world, the mountains, forests, oceans, galaxies, and urban and rural spaces that offer creative potentialities,” says Dr Ashrafi S Bhagat, an art historian and critic, who has curated Finite versus Infinite, an exhibition featuring 12 diverse young artists from Tamil Nadu - A Thalamuthu, Dharshana Bajaj, , Jagath Ravi, Maanas Udayakumar, Namrata Arjun, Prithvi Raj Rajendran, R Gokul Raman, Ramkumar Kannadasan, Rohini Mani, Sarath Kumar S, Sreelakshmi K S, and Unnamalai Annamalai.
“The concept of Finite versus Infinite will explore these varied realities that would also allude to the social, political and artistic culture from the perspective of the artists’ experiences,” the curator adds.
Participating artist Dharshana Bajaj plays with atoms in her work. “Our bodies are finite, but we are made of an infinite number of atoms. It boggles the mind to conceive how many exactly, considering one single strand of hair on my head may be composed of millions of carbon atoms! Surely, the world is not really what it seems. Going by the tenets of Quantum atomic physics, all forms are illusions, she says, adding, “The attempt to fill my canvas with perfectly shaped, infinite dots is time-consuming, but it re-emphasises the value of each moment in time and of every atom in space that jostles and dances with the others around to form this magical, magnificent, mystical Universe of which we are all a part.”
On the other hand, Gokul Raman says his attempt is to explore the extraordinary relationship between finite and infinite environments of nature and humanity. “With each expression, I meditate on the delicate balance between the fleeting and eternal. I am drawn to the finite beauty of the natural world - sunlight, water, earth, and air. Yet, within these finite forms, I recognise the infinite depths of existence, the timeless patterns that echo through the ages. Through soil painting and wood carving, I strive to capture this contradiction, to freeze a moment in time while also hinting at the eternal rhythms that pulse beneath the surface,” he says.
Jagath Ravi's work comes from a more personal space than one may be able to perceive. He explains, "In this modern world, fleeting movements and gestures seem to exist in an endless loop. Art acts as a translator, capturing that infinity within the confines of a single moment, a defined space on the canvas. It's also a calming force for me. The infinite, anxious thoughts swirling in my head find focus and form through the creative process, transforming into a singular finite work of art. My art aspires to ignite a sense of wonder in the ordinary. I hope to invite viewers to see the beauty and intrigue hidden within the everyday, transforming the familiar into something captivating."
Through varied emotions of excitement, laughter, confusion, anger, sadness, and joy, which has its defined limit, Maanas Udayakumar attempts to make it boundless “when self-doubts and anxiety are removed to mark my moments as memories having lived and to look forward to fresh beginnings." "I relate to my past life and the immediate happenings around me, the memories of people and things that I hold dear to my heart, though it does not fit in to a perfect equilibrium, and it is this chaos that I try to address," he shares.
Entry free.
July 7 onwards, 10 am - 6 pm.
At Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum, Muthukadu.