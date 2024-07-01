Destiny in a Doodle

Formulas to doodles

“Ritviz and I go way back,” says Hazarika, who began collaborating with the songwriter on his debut album ‘Ved’ in 2018, working on the album art. However, Hazarika’s journey into the art world was not smooth. Like many Indian kids, he was encouraged by his family to pursue a conventional profession far from the world of art. He went for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Assam, but his notebook was rarely filled with formulas or equations; it was filled with doodles.

“I never understood engineering. The only thing that kept me sane was art. I started freelancing and creating artwork for small local bands,” he shares. By 2014, when Hazarika was in his final year, he realised he needed to be true to himself. “I had a lot of back papers to clear and just couldn’t do it anymore. So, I decided to leave engineering, bet everything on my art, and take a chance on it,” he says.

In the same year, Red Bull held the World Doodle Art Championship. Despite knowing little about the competition—he was informed about it by one of his friends—Hazarika decided to participate and, to everyone’s surprise, won the championship. This victory marked the beginning of his journey; the competition was a crucial stepping stone.