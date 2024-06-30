Hidden in plain sight

To counter this, Paniker founded the Cholamandal Artists’ Village in 1966. Located in Injambakkam, it is the largest artists’ commune in India. This community provided a thrust to the art school. “The Madras Art Movement revolved around the pedagogy of the Madras Art School. To take it forward—post students passing out from there—Paniker’s idea was to create a community where people could sit together and exchange ideas around art making and practices.

It was that that became the catalyst for setting up the Cholamandal Artists’ Village. The community—artists residing together, communicating with each other, working together—provided a big boost of momentum to the movement. It brought into focus the artists as a cohesive unit practicing a certain kind of modernism that made them distinctive,” says Singh.

One distinct theme of the movement—evident in the ongoing exhibition—is the use of mediums differently. The modernists work typically with canvas, oil, acrylic, water colour, paper, gouache. That aspect of using materials was the same in Madras, but the treatment was different. The sculptors within the group, instead of working typically in the round, worked on frontal sheet-based image with repousse work (hammering a malleable metal from the reverse side) being a significant character in their practice.

Another theme that strikes viewers is that of regionalisation of the art works. Singh says, “The whole idea of Madras Art Movement was based on localisation with a Southern influence, which includes their mythology, their architecture, their design. All these found a significant place within the purview of their practice.”