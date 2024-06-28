Artist Aleksandr Ibragimov opens up about the stories he wants to convey through his art

A

Plein air is a special feeling. People will approach you out of curiosity to look at you and the painting and it sometimes interrupts the flow of painting. But it's also a good moment to meet people who really love art. I had an interesting experience in London whilst painting near a pub with a beautiful view of the river with a small houseboat as my subject. I had only started painting and hadn’t finished when a passersby who had just come out of the pub said to me: “What a beautiful painting! I like it! I answered him jokingly: “If you like it, you can buy it!” His reply was: “I'm ready to buy it!” I told him that the picture was not finished yet, but he insisted on buying it there and then as he liked the stage the painting was on.