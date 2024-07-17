Celebrating indigenous traditions

At its core, Walking Through A Songline is more than just an art exhibition. It is an invitation to experience the sacred Aboriginal tradition of Songlines or Dreaming Tracks – pathways of knowledge that map the routes and activities of ancestral beings across Australia. These tracks are brought to life through vibrant digital projections, allowing visitors to ‘walk’ a digital ‘songline’ and immerse themselves in stories which are part of a sacred Aboriginal tradition and have shaped one of the world’s oldest continuous cultures.