Celebrating indigenous traditions

In an era where cultural preservation is paramount, celebrating and showcasing indigenous traditions holds significant value. The exhibition Walking Through A Songline, set to be the attraction at the Science Gallery Bengaluru on Bellary Road exemplifies this through a captivating blend of ancient tradition and modern technology. This immersive multimedia installation, brought to the city by the Australian Consulate-General, will be showcased from July 18 to August 18, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the ancient Aboriginal Australian knowledge that has been passed down through generations.
Hilary McGeachy, Consul General of the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru, highlights the exhibition’s alignment with the recently-opened Science Gallery’s mission. “This exhibition marks the one-year anniversary of the Australian Consulate-General in Bengaluru. Walking Through A Songline is a natural fit for the Science Gallery, as an exhibition which demonstrates the potential of new technologies to preserve art and cultural legacies. This is an opportunity for those in Bengaluru to experience a dynamic showcase of the oldest continuous culture on earth.”
At its core, Walking Through A Songline is more than just an art exhibition. It is an invitation to experience the sacred Aboriginal tradition of Songlines or Dreaming Tracks – pathways of knowledge that map the routes and activities of ancestral beings across Australia. These tracks are brought to life through vibrant digital projections, allowing visitors to ‘walk’ a digital ‘songline’ and immerse themselves in stories which are part of a sacred Aboriginal tradition and have shaped one of the world’s oldest continuous cultures.
Produced by the National Museum of Australia in collaboration with Australia’s Mosster Studio, and with the ongoing support of traditional Aboriginal custodians and knowledge holders, this exhibition uses contemporary technology in preserving and sharing ancient cultural legacies.
Margo Ngawa Neale, Emeritus Curatorial Fellow, First Nations, National Museum of Australia, emphasises the contemporary relevance of these ancient stories “Although this story has ancient origins, it has critical contemporary relevance and by using dynamic, contemporary technology we can bring this First Nations songline to Indian audiences.”
Entry free. On till August 18. At Science Gallery Bengaluru, Bellary Road.