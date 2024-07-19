Five art exhibitions in Bengaluru this weekend you must visit

A couple of monsoons back, Kolkata-based artist Avijit Dutta was invited to create a postage stamp to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Raman Research Institute. This opportunity led him to Bengaluru, where he delved into the life and work of the Nobel Laureate. Upon his return to Kolkata, however, he realised that the stories that he dug up during the research did not leave him yet. Inspired, he started working on a series of tempera paintings on Dr CV Raman. A solo showcase of these paintings have now found home at this exhibiton, The Revisiting. What's special about this show is that it unveiled at the 100-year-old home of the late scientist – opening up the space to the public for the first time. Entry free. Till July 19. At KYNKYNY Art Gallery, Infantry Road.