Five art exhibitions in Bengaluru this weekend you must visit

With gloomy skies, sudden downpours and a nip in the air, Bengaluru seems all set to welcome the monsoons. It might be the perfect excuse for some of us to cosy up with a steaming cup of coffee and a frayed paperback to spend the weekend in. However, for all those who are outdoorsy, the rain gods might have not brought good news. But fret not: we have listed down five art exhibitions happening in Bengaluru you can visit this weekend, if you want to step out of your home and yet bask in the warmth of indoors on a rainy day.
A couple of monsoons back, Kolkata-based artist Avijit Dutta was invited to create a postage stamp to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Raman Research Institute. This opportunity led him to Bengaluru, where he delved into the life and work of the Nobel Laureate. Upon his return to Kolkata, however, he realised that the stories that he dug up during the research did not leave him yet. Inspired, he started working on a series of tempera paintings on Dr CV Raman. A solo showcase of these paintings have now found home at this exhibiton, The Revisiting. What's special about this show is that it unveiled at the 100-year-old home of the late scientist – opening up the space to the public for the first time. Entry free. Till July 19. At KYNKYNY Art Gallery, Infantry Road.
Set against the backdrop of indigenous crafts and artistic identity, this exhibition In explores the works of two 20th century sculptors — Meera Mukherjee and Jaidev Baghel — navigating the erstwhile shifting landscape of Bastar dhokra. For the unversed, Bastar dhokra belongs to the world of brassware handicrafts and is a metallurgical artwork based on a lost-wax method, which is used throughout the alloy casting. Outside In features 26 sculptures and six textiles from the MAP collection, a publication featuring the artworks of the artists and a film screening within the gallery. INR 100. Till October 20. At the Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road.
This marks painter Gulammohammed Sheikh's first solo exhibition in Bengaluru. Winner of the pretigious Padmashri and Padmabhushan awards, Sheikh's long passion for printmaking is less known. This two- part retrospective looks at his printmaking practice from the 1950s to the present. Part I, the excerpt of the exhibition currently on display, is conceived as an archive, his handmade prints, including his forays into little magazines with printmaking. Entry free. Till July 27. At Gallery Sumukhan, Wilson Garden.
The solo exhibition of paintings, created by Kapila Nahender and curated by Shirley Matthew, is influenced by the artist's genetic roots: her grandfather’s interest as a horticulturist in Lalbagh and her father’s association with Japan. On her visit to Japan, which is renowned for Sakura or the Cherry Blossom tree, Kapila discovered how happiness is akin to this tree – it blooms only for a short period and hence, is considered precious and memorable. Entry free. Till July 28. At MKF Museum of Arts, Lavelle Road.
Here's an exhibition where you can find artworks by different artists across genres and mediums. In collaboration with the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Gallery G offers Mosaic of Modernity: Exploring Diversity in Art. This unique group show will showcase the works of eight artists from across India, each bringing their distinct genre and medium to the gallery. The artist line-up includes Aarohi Singh, Annamicka Kuchhan, Damodar Aware, Dinesh Magar, Jai Khanna, Runa Biswas, Tridib Bera and Tushar Shinde. Entry free. Till August 15. At Gallery G, Lavelle Road.
