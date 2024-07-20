Lengkhawm: Lamka remembered

An aspirational town

Through the works of more than a hundred young artists, designers, and writers from Lamka, the exhibition reveals Zo culture to audiences in Delhi through traditionally woven puan, photography, literature, digital illustrations, and songs of remembrance. “The collective started as a grassroots digital archiving project to preserve the visual histories of the Zo ethnic tribes. We went door to door in Lamka to collect images, stories, and objects. In 2021, we had our first exhibition supported by a grant from the British Council, and it later travelled to other cities, including Shillong. We felt the need for a bigger platform, and that is why we are here in Delhi,” says John Simte, a member of This is Lamka.

Lamka, nestled in the basin of the Tuitha river, is the local name for Churachandpur, an administrative district in Manipur. “Churachandpur is a Meitei-given name after a Meitei king who once visited the place, but since it is home to many tribal people, Lamka, which signifies crossroads, is the popular local name,” says Shazia, a member of the collective, during the walkthrough. Much like the decision to hold onto their Zo identity through the name Lamka, the exhibition has sought to assert an alternative vocabulary for tribals, “breaking away from representation as only folk dancers or artefacts stuck in time”, says Simte.

At the beginning of the exhibition is an image of a red building called Mission Compound, which has been the heart of Lamka. “This was where education and schools first started, and it was also where the British stayed for a long time,” says Shazia. Although a remote town home largely to tribals, people here had been venturing out for education even in the ’60s and the ’70s. A black-and-white image beside Mission Compound shows a young boy leaving for the hostel with his luggage. Archival photos depict women birdwatching with binoculars and even images from a woman’s fashion show from the ’80s, challenging stereotypes of tribal identity.