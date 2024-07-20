Taiwan-New Zealand reaffirm deep cultural ties, shining spotlight on indigenous culture

This year marks the 11th anniversary of ANZTEC, New Zealand’s economic cooperation agreement with Taiwan. Historically, the Māori people of New Zealand and Taiwanese indigenous peoples share a profound historical heritage. There is an academic theory that the Māori people originated from Taiwan, which has fostered numerous exchanges between the indigenous peoples of both nations due to their shared cultural heritage.

Rukai artist Eleng Luluan's artwork on display at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, as part of a collaborative initiative inviting four Taiwanese indigenous artists to create and exhibit their works in New Zealand. (Photo: Business Wire)

Recently, Taiwan and New Zealand launched the largest cultural exchange program in years, with the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in New Zealand inviting four Taiwanese indigenous artists from different tribes for a residency project. From July 6 to Oct. 13, their works will be showcased in the "Without Centre, Without Limits" special exhibition at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery. The artists will also participate in on-site exchanges with local art institutions and Māori artists, marking a new chapter in Austronesian cultural diplomacy.

The interaction between Taiwanese and New Zealand indigenous peoples has a rich history. Earlier this year, in March, an oil painting exhibition was held in Auckland, New Zealand, centered on the theme of New Zealand Māori and Taiwan's 16 indigenous tribes. The works were on display during the 2024 New Zealand Taiwan Day as well as at the Māori meeting grounds. In April, a Māori cultural performance group and a local high school basketball team from Rotorua, New Zealand, visited Taiwan to participate in a cross-national basketball friendship match and cultural dance exchange, showcasing the unique connection and friendship between Taiwanese and New Zealand indigenous peoples.

Taiwan was also well-represented at the 13th World Choir Games, which took place in New Zealand on July 10 and featured over 10,000 singers from more than 30 countries. The Nibun Chorus, Baolai Junior High School Choir, and Kahuzas Children's Choir from Taiwan showcased the nation's rich cultural heritage through traditional tunes of its indigenous and Hakka communities, highlighting the profound cultural significance of Taiwan's indigenous arts.