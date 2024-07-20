Texture Tales: Abstract artist Preeti Marwaha debuts with solo exhibition in Bengaluru

A look at the series of paintings at the gallery and you know that the range of abstract artist Preeti Marwaha’s artistry is vast. The homemaker-turned-artist is now showcasing her first solo exhibition in the city, Inner Tides, featuring 40 acrylic-on-canvas works. Eline Isolani, Gorica Jeremic, Rajan Seth and Raquel Shabanov are the artists she names as her inspirations while talking about her art, as she sits down with Indulge for a quick chat. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about Inner Tides?

The exhibition showcases all my artwork done over a period of four years. Each artwork has only made me want to create more and get better.

What is the theme of the exhibition and what inspired it?

There is no theme in particular — I have experimented with various styles and textures to understand what I personally like to work with the most. Each of the pieces have been created under different situations, moods and circumstances — each piece has a personal story that has touched my heart. All the artworks are connected with the things that matter to me the most — love, friendships and family.

The pieces seem to experiment with a lot of textures?

On stretched canvases, I use a lot of textures such as gravel, sand, sawdust and molding paste, which I make using glue, talcum powder and paints. I use muslin to create the fabric pieces — the fabric is treated with a stiffener so hold shape — and then several layers of acrylic paint.