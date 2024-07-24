A sentimental journey through France

Henri Landier, a celebrated French artist with a remarkable career spanning over 70 years, has just debuted his latest collection, ‘Douce France,’ at Delhi’s Alliance Française. This collection is a sentimental visual journey through France, a homage to his country. “It is like a pilgrimage I wanted to do before the end of my life,” he reveals. The title is inspired by a song by renowned singer-songwriter Charles Trenet.

Landier’s foray into the art world began long before his naval career. He started painting at the age of 14 and by 17, he had already settled in Montmartre, a renowned artistic hub in Paris. He would take art classes during the day and work at night. “During the winter of 1954, my friends were so worried I might not survive that one of them offered me a job on a liner,” he says. This opportunity led him to join the merchant navy, but despite the allure of a stable naval career, including an offer from Shell to become a commander, Landier’s dedication to his art never wavered. “It was an amazing proposition, but I couldn’t give up on my artistic career, so I declined and returned to Paris,” he says.