Calligraphy decoded with KC Janardhan
Calligraphy has been an age-long practice and one that with time retains its beauty and mesmerising effect on the onlooker and practitioner. To delve deeper about this art form we spoke to calligraphist KC Janardhan on the sidelines of the Penfest at Starmark Kolkata.
Excerpts:
What made you pursue calligraphy?
Exploring handwriting led me to calligraphy because of the beauty in the art form. The intriguing part was to understand the spirituality which you can understand only by participating in the process. No matter how much you explain calligraphy to people it can’t be understood unless you experience it. So, I went after that experience and found it as a revelation to indulge in. It cannot happen by reading books or writing in different styles and saying that I’m a calligrapher. You must transfer your positive energies into your writing, then it becomes mesmersing, magical and magnetic, otherwise it’s not calligraphy but rather beautiful lettering.
How has the art form evolved today?
Today, the word calligraphy has become very popular but unknowingly a lot of people are not performing to the expected levels or standards. It is because of lack of information and awareness of the right way of doing things. I’m trying to give clarity that calligraphy in its true sense needs to be understood so that its yesteryears glory can be restored and the right way of doing it can be followed so that it can last generations. I find all over the world, short courses on calligraphy. Any skill cannot be mastered in a short time it takes years to evolve.
With the growth of different types of handwriting and letter-writing, is calligraphy under threat?
Calligraphy is under threat because of misunderstanding. Different styles of handwriting have always existed; and there are a few which are conducive and others will move to a higher level called lettering which is stylish writing. In lettering, you create each letter stroke by stroke. There is no threat to Calligraphy, it remains where it is, waiting for people to understand it in the true sense.
What kind of equipments do you prefer?
A nip that writes smoothly, whether it’s fine, medium or broad, When you write on good quality paper with a smooth nip, the pleasure of writing and forming the letters is different.
Are younger generations taking interest in calligraphy?
There are a lot of youngsters who have that natural ability and those who are drawn towards art forms. But I only wish there are more people to guide them in the right path. It can become a vocation and a respectable profession if it is understood and done with the right quality and delivered on time.
How do you foresee the future of this art?
I look at Calligraphy with a bright future. All over the world a lot of people have woken up to this word and a lot of Calli-fests and workshops are happening to keep alive the interest.