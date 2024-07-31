Delhi Contemporary Art Week returns with a roster of South Asia's diverse contemporary voices

The seventh edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) will showcase some of the finest art and contemporary voices at Bikaner House from August 31 this year.

A creative alliance forged by six galleries, DCAW is anchored in the foundation of amplifying the voices of creative artists and celebrating their works that reflect contemporary times with many themes and techniques. Six Delhi-based art galleries — Blueprint12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Shrine Empire and Vadehra Art Gallery — are showcasing a selection of works by established and emerging artists from India and the broader subcontinent, with each gallery bringing its unique curatorial vision to the event.

Also, there will be a group exhibition curated by Girish Shahane featuring artists from each participating gallery. Titled A Bold Step Sideways, it challenges traditional notions of art history and originality. Embracing a generation of artists unencumbered by the anxieties of influence, this exhibition showcases a diverse array of works that freely traverse styles and mediums.

While Blueprint 12 will be exhibiting works of artists including Divyesh Undaviya, Meghana Gavireddygari, Zoya Chaudhary and Anila Govindappa, among others, Exhibit 320 will showcase contemporary art from India and the subcontinent, creating a platform for new thoughts and ideas. This year, the emphasis of the exhibition space is on new media, and its structures as a place for creative endeavour, aesthetic exploration and furthering visual dialogue. The gallery will be exhibiting the works of Deena Pindoria, Deepak Kumar, Jayati Kaushik, Kaushik Saha, Kumaresan Selvaraj, Priyantha Udagedara, Gopi Gajwani, Gunjan Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Sareena Khemka, among others.

Gallery Espace will be showcasing a varied collection of paintings, drawings and sculptures by leading artists across generations and graphic mediums. A highlight of the presentation is a drawing installation by Soma Surovi Jannat (Time without Birth and Death), a young artist from Dhaka in Bangladesh who has recently signed up with Gallery Espace. The gallery will also showcase a new set of paintings by Baroda-based Rashmimala, Ravi Agarwal’s photographs of an abandoned office and Tanmoy Samanta’s luminous canvases of liminal shapes.