Local: This Chennai art exhibition explores the many facets of being local

The creative landscape at Local is said to be a riot of colours. “It’s a lot more vibrant than last year. The students have been working on it for four months, and each one of them has approached the theme in a distinctive manner. Since the age group of the students is between 13 and 23, there’s a huge difference in how they have perceived the theme. There will be over 100 projects on display, and every piece is exclusive. While one artwork may be conventional, the other might be orthodox in the technique, and the next one would have a modern, contemporary approach.”

The event will also comprise private tours and workshops for the deaf and blind community, children with learning disabilities, cancer survivors, physically challenged people, and those from the underprivileged sections of society. This apart, there will be a Parai workshop by exponent Deepan, a live painting workshop by veteran artists AV Ilango and Thejo Menon where they will create art from a live folk dance performance, and a panel discussion.

Entry free. At Lalit Kala Akademi.

June 15 to 20, 11 am to 7 pm.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

@psangeetha2112